Cava Group (CAVA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Cava Group (CAVA) ended the recent trading session at $89.19, demonstrating a -1.97% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain witnessed a gain of 14.25% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 11.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 19, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.17, marking a 22.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $418.01 million, indicating a 25.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of -3.7% and +23.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.66% upward. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Cava Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 175.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.77 of its industry.

It's also important to note that CAVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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