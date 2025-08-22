CattleCattle Rally into the Close, as USDA Report Show Higher Than Expected Placements

Live cattle futures saw gains of $1.30 to $3.15 across most contracts on Friday, with October up $7.22 on the week. Cash trade fell into place later this week, with northern dressed action at $385-392 and live trade at $245. Southern trade was up $5 to 240. Feeder cattle futures were rallying on Friday, with gains of $3.97 to $4.75, ahead of the Friday afternoon Cattle on Feed report. September was up $15.32 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.74 to $350.18 on August 21.

USDA’s Cattle on Feed report showed July placements 6.11% below last year at 1.598 million head. July marketings were down 5.71% from 2024 at 1.749 million head. August 1 on feed inventory was down 1.56% at 10.922 million head.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Cold Storage data showed a total of 397.818 million lbs of beef on hand at the end of July, which was a drop of 0.64% from last year and 0.98% above July 2024.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $24.25. Choice boxes were up a nickel at $407.91, while Select was 6 cents higher to $383.66. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for this week at 547,000 head. That was up 17,000 head from last week but 61,984 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $239.950, up $1.300,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $237.875, up $3.150,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $239.150, up $2.750,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $360.350, up $3.975,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.675, up $4.650,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.500, up $4.400,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.