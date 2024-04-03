Cattle Working Mixed Mostly Lower so far

The nearby cattle futures are 2 to 50 cents stronger, while Dec fats are 20 cents in the red at midday. Feeders are currently $1.55 to $1.90 in the red so far through Wednesday. Confirmed cash cattle trade remained unestablished through Tuesday. USDA reported cash trade last week from $184 to $191, with the bulk of sales near $186 in the South and near $189-$190 in the North. CME’s Feeder Cattle index increased 60 cents to $248.27 on 4/1.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $1.65 weaker in Choice and $1.05 lower in Select on Wednesday morning. USDA reported the Tuesday FI cattle slaughter at 120k head, setting the week’s running total at 229k head. That compares to 243k last week and to 245k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $181.775, up $1.700,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $176.375, up $1.050,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $173.125, up $1.025,

Cash Cattle Index was $184.000, from $188.00 last week

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $243.500, up $3.075

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $244.850, up $2.175

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.