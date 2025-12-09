Stocks

Cattle Trading with Mixed Tuesday Action

December 09, 2025 — 07:52 pm EST

Live cattle futures are down 20 cents to 50 cents higher across the front months on Tuesday.  There were 15 deliveries tendered on First Notice Day on Monday, with the oldest long dated September 27. Cash trade has been quiet thus far this week. Last week was $220-225 in the north, with southern action at $225-226.50.

Feeder cattle futures are mixed, with nearby contracts steady to 30 cents lower and other contracts higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 67 cents to $343.06 on December 5. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction saw 7,419 head sold. Sales were noted $6-10 higher on cattle over 800 lbs, with lighter calves under 800 lbs up $15-30

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.05. Choice boxes were up $2.07 cents to $362.97, while Select was $1.32 higher at $349.92. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head for Monday. That was even with last week and 3,776 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $227.125, down $0.200,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.125, up $0.450,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.175, up $0.475,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $335.350, down $0.300

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $330.400, down $0.025

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $330.100, up $0.375

