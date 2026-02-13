Cattle Trading Mixed on Friday

Live cattle futures are trading with 47 cent gains in nearby February, with other contracts slightly lower. Cash trade remains quiet so far this week. There are a few bids of 238 in the North this morning. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 138 head at $246 using the BidTheGrid™ method and 40 head at $378 dressed. The other 1,094 head were unsold, with bids of $240-241. Feeder cattle futures are up 57 cents in March, with other contracts down 10 to 55 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 49 cents to $373.87 on February 11. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.
The Thursday APHIS update on the New World Screwworm showed just one new active case in Tamaulipas this last week, taking the total active cases to 3 in that bordering state.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $1.10. Choice boxes were down 45 cents to $364.39, while Select was 26 cents higher at $363.29. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 115,000 head, with the weekly total at 454,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last week but 745 head below the same week last year.
Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $242.975, up $0.475,
Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $240.575, down $0.075,
Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $236.175, down $0.075,
Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $366.300, up $0.575
Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $363.525, down $0.100
May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $359.375, down $0.525On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Cattle, Hog Bulls Still Have an Edge. What Needs to Happen for Prices to Keep Climbing.
- Live and Feeder Cattle Rally on USDA COF Report; Lean Hogs Are Technically Strong
- How Much Higher Can Cattle Prices Go Here?
- Cattle Collapsed on Screwworm Fears, but Fundamentals Are Bullish. Was Friday’s Trade an Overreaction?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.