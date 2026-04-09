Cattle Trading with Mixed Action

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts up 15 cents to 25 cents lower in the nearbys. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with sales at $245-246 last week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no bids on the 970 head offered, with reserve prices (asks) at $250 live. Feeder cattle futures are back up 70 cents to $1.25 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 4 cents to $364.59 on April 4.

The Tuesday APHIS update on New World Screwworm showed 40 active cases in Mexico’s bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 2 active cases in Neuvo Leon.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted $4.74. Choice boxes were down $1.21 to $381.53, while Select was 7 cebts lower at $386.26. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 113,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000. That was down 6,000 head from last week on a revision to Monday and 15,921 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $248.350, up $0.150,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $245.575, down $0.225,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.175, down $0.200,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.700, up $0.800

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.350, up $0.725

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.275, up $1.225

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