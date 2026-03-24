Cattle Trading Higher at Midday

Live cattle futures are up 55 to 75 cents a midday. Cash trade from last week settled in at $235-236 sales in the North and $235 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are $1.80 to $3.42 higher in the front months on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 73 cents to $361.33 on March 20. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 5,370 head for sale, with steers steady on the feeders and up $5-15 for calves. Heifers were firm to $5 higher.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $3.90. Choice boxes were up $1.07 to $400.20, while Select was $2.47 higher to $396.30. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday at 105,000 head. That was up 7,000 head from last Monday and 12,638 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $235.850, up $0.550,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $235.200, up $0.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $232.475, up $0.725,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $360.250, up $1.800

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $355.375, up $2.900

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $351.775, up $3.425

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.