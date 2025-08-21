Stocks

Cattle Traders Square Up Ahead of Friday’s Report, Closing Mixed

August 21, 2025 — 08:18 pm EDT

Live cattle futures posted mixed trade with nearbys within 15 cents of unchanged and deferred contracts higher.  Cash trade has been slow this week, with some northern dressed action at $385 and live trade at $245. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,264 head, with bids of $235 in KS and $237 in CO. Feeder cattle futures closed the Thursday session mixed, as contracts were 60 cents higher to a dime lower in the nearbys. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.86 to $347.44 on August 20. 

USDA will release Cattle on Feed data on Friday afternoon, with analysts looking for July placements at 8.9% below last year and marketings down 5.9% from 2024. August 1 on feed inventory is estimated to be down 2%.

Export Sales data showed a total of 10,133 MT in beef bookings in the week ending on August 14. Japan was the largest buyer of 2,500 MT, with 2,400 MT sold to Hong Kong. Shipments were down to a 5 week low at 11,055 MT. Japan was the top destination of 3,700 MT, with 2,500 MT to South Korea.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back to $24.26. Choice boxes were down $2.01 at $407.86, while Select was 44 cents higher to $383.60. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday at 116,000 head, taking the weekly total to 450,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last week but 33,733 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $238.650, up $0.125,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $234.725, down $0.125,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $236.400, down $0.050,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.375, up $0.600,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.025, down $0.075,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.100, up $0.425,

