Cattle Traders Shift Focus to Tuesday

Live cattle futures were mixed on Monday, with contracts $1.125 lower to 40 cents higher at the close. Last week’s cash trade was at $246-249 in the South, with some northern action near $249-250. Feeder cattle futures posted 32 cent to $1.75 gains on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $7.27 to $373.94 on April 10. The OKC feeder cattle auction from Monday had an estimated 5,000 head for sold, with feeders steady to $5 higher for steers and heifers up $10-15. Calves were steady to $25 higher.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel widening the inversion to $1.72 premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $1.02 to $381.92, while Select was $2.30 higher at $383.64. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 107,000 head for Monday. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 5,513 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $250.650, down $1.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $248.525, down $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $244.450, down $0.300,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $374.475, up $0.325,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $372.825, up $0.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $373.325, up $0.875,

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