Stocks

Cattle Traders Look to Thursday with Expanded Limits

November 06, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Both live ($10.75) and feeder ($13.75) futures will have expanded limits on Thursday due to Wednesday’s limit losses. Live cattle futures fell the $7.25 limit on Wednesday as longs continue to flood the exits. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle online auction showed no sales on the 1,228 head offered, with bids at $228-230.50. Outside of that, Northern sales were reported at 230-230.50, with $232 Southern sales. Feeder cattle posted the $9.25 limit losses across the board on Wednesday. Open interest data suggested light new selling interest, up 1,055 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.61 to $349.42 on November 4. 

Secretary Rollins met with the Mexican President on Tuesday, with the border expected to remain closed. She did comment that President Trump is still very focused on reopening the border. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $18.01. Choice boxes were up 68 cents to $378.26, while Select was $1 lower at $360.25. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 117,000 head, taking the week’s total to 344,000. That is 1,000 head above last week but 17,358 head shy of the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $220.525, down $7.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $218.125, down $7.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $217.575, down $7.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $325.725, down $9.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $319.975, down $9.250,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $315.675, down $9.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.