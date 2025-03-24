Cattle Traders Look to React to Cattle on Feed Data

News & Insights

March 24, 2025

Live cattle futures fell into the Friday close, with nearby losses of $1.52 to $2.47, as traders were lightning up ahead of the monthly Cattle on Feed report. Friday’s Preliminary open interest was up 5,406 contracts, with 3,361 contracts exiting April. Cash trade was on the move on Friday, up $7-8 from last week in the South at $210. Northern business came in at $212 to $216, $6-9 improvement wk/wk. Feeder cattle futures were pulling back ahead of the Cattle on Feed report, closing down $1.87 to $4. March was still up $4.50 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.84 on March 20, with the average price at $287.78

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed February placements at 1.554 million head, down 17.78% from last year and below the average trade estimate. Feb marketings were down 8.92% at 1.663 million head. March 1 on feed data came in at 11.577 million head, down 2.2% compared to the level last year and below estimate of a 1.7% decline.

Commitment of Trader data from Friday indicated a total of 7,359 contracts added to the net long in live cattle futures and options as of March 18. That took the net long to 120,175 contracts. Speculators in Feeder cattle continue to build their record net long, up another 1,138 contracts to 31,197 contracts as of Tuesday.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed on Friday afternoon, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to at $15.83. Choice boxes were down $2.61 to $325.45/cwt, with Select 26 cents higher at $309.62. Last week’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 560,000 head by USDA. That is 24,000 head below the previous week, and down 32,712 from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $206.950, down $1.525,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $202.775, down $2.250,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $199.350, down $2.475,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $286.475, down $1.875,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $284.975, down $3.475,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $285.100, down $4.000,



