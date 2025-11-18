Stocks

Cattle Trade Looking Mixed at Midday

November 18, 2025 — 02:53 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are down a dime to 95 cents at midday. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week, with last week at $225-227 across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures are within 15 cents of unchanged in the nearbys at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.84 to $341.89 on November 14. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction sold 6,526 head, with sales listed as steady.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $17.53. Choice boxes were back up $2.87 to $373.28, while Select was 55 cents lower at $355.75. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday is estimated at 116,000 head. That is 3,000 head above last Monday but 6,504 head below the same Monday last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $220.350, down $0.925,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $221.150, down $0.625,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $221.725, down $0.100,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $340.000, up $0.150

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $326.150, down $0.125

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $318.550, up $0.000

