Cattle Start the Week with Strength

Live cattle futures were 82 cents to $1.42 in the green on Monday. Cash trade was light last week with a few early $234-235 sales. A few late sales were reported at $238 in the south. Feeder cattle futures were up $1.50 to $2.12 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back back up $2.14 to $365.12 on March 26. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 8,000 head sold, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel at $3.09 Choice boxes were up $1.13 to $394.10, while Select was $1.14 higher at $391.01. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last Monday and 5,738 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.550, up $1.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $240.200, up $1.425,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.300, up $1.250,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.300, up $1.850,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.325, up $1.500,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $359.600, up $1.800,

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