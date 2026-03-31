Stocks

Cattle Start the Week with Strength

March 31, 2026 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were 82 cents to $1.42 in the green on Monday. Cash trade was light last week with a few early $234-235 sales. A few late sales were reported at $238 in the south. Feeder cattle futures were up $1.50 to $2.12 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back back up $2.14 to $365.12 on March 26. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 8,000 head sold, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel at $3.09 Choice boxes were up $1.13 to $394.10, while Select was $1.14 higher at $391.01. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last Monday and 5,738 head above the same week last year.  

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Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.550, up $1.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.200, up $1.425,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.300, up $1.250,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $363.300, up $1.850,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.325, up $1.500,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.600, up $1.800,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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