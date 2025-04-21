Cattle Slipping Lower on Monday

Live cattle futures are falling back on Monday, with contracts 5 to 15 cents in the red. Cash trade from last week was reported at $208-210 in the South and $212-214 in the North. That was up $4-6 on the week. Feeder cattle are falling back $1.30 to $1.50 so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $5.54 on April 16, with the average price at $293.57.

Thursday afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report from USDA showed March placements up 5.08% from last year at 1.841 million head. March marketings were up 1.05% at 1.725 million head. April 1 cattle on feed inventory was down 1.59% to 11.638 million head. A breakdown on steers and heifers was released this month, with 4.38 million head of heifers in feed, which is 37.64% of the total and the lowest out of the last 5 years.

CFTC data showed spec funds in live cattle futures and options trimming another 11,980 contracts from their net long positions as of Tuesday to 106,523 contracts. Managed money cut another 2,122 contracts from their net long in feeder cattle futures and options, to 25,915 contracts by April 15.

The Monday morning USDA National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was back higher, as the Chc/Sel was narrowed to $15.00. Choice boxes were $1.16 higher at $332.68/cwt, with Select down $2.13 to $317.68. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 576,000 head last week. That was 12,000 head above the previous week but down 41,843 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $209.725, down $0.100,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $203.950, down $0.125,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $200.075, down $0.050,

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $285.525, down $1.325

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $289.375, down $1.500

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $288.125, down $1.450

