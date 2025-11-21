Cattle Slip Lower into Friday’s Close As Traders Square Up Ahead of USDA Data

Live cattle futures saw Friday losses of 27 to 62 cents, with the weekly loss taken to $4.70 in December. A few cash sales in the north were reported at $215-219 this week, with most on the higher side of that range, and $222-224 in the South. Feeder cattle futures were $1.20 to $215 lower on Friday after a back and forth session, as January was down $6.32 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.44 to $339.72 on November 20.

Late on Thursday, President Trump removed the 40% tariff on Brazilian beef imports (now at 26.4% with the active tariff rate quota), retroactive to November 13.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The monthly Cattle on Feed report this afternoon showed the October placement total at 2.039 million head, down 10.02% from last year. Marketings during that month were down 8.02% to 1.697 million head. That took the November 1 on feed number to 11.706 million head, a 2.17% drop from last year and near trade estimates.

Later on Friday, Tyson announced that it is planning to close its 5,000 head per day Lexington, NE plant and shift its Amarillo, TX plant to a single full capacity shift.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $14.50. Choice boxes were up 20 cents to $371.48, while Select was $2.80 higher at $356.98. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week was estimated at 585,000 head. That 9,000 head above last week but 50,308 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $214.450, down $0.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $214.775, down $0.625,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $215.150, down $0.425,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $314.225, down $2.150,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $307.050, down $1.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $305.350, down $1.200,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.