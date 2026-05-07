Stocks

Cattle Shrug Off Early Session Weakness at Midday

May 07, 2026 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.55 to $2.70 losses at midday, but bouncing off early session lows. Cash trade has seen a few $256 sales so far this week. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $256 sales. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.40 to $4.80 The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 14 cents to $375.19 on May 5.  

The weekly Export Sales report showed 10,005 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on April 30. That was the second lowest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 14,207 MT, which was a 6-week high. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a $2.50 premium to Choice. Choice boxes were down $2.04 to $387.58, while Select was $4.55 lower at $385.08. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 108,000 head, taking the weekly total to 313,000 head. That is down 11,000 head from last week and 34,133 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $251.925, down $1.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $246.925, down $1.975,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.025, down $2.700,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.800, down $4.600

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.250, down $4.800

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.875, down $4.425

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.