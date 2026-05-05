Cattle Shift Focus to Tuesday After Monday Losses

Live cattle futures settled with $1.25 to $2 losses across most contracts on Monday. Open interest saw modest new selling, up 1,266 contracts. Cash trade from last week started at $250-252 across the country and worked up to $256-257. Feeder cattle futures were down $4.80 to $6.02 on the day, pulling nearly $2 off midday losses. Open interest saw some longs liquidating, down 3,043 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.51 to $375.54 on May 1. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw an 6,800 head sold, with feeders steady to $4 higher on the steers and heifers steady to $2 lower. Calves were up $5 to $10 head.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 96 cents. Choice boxes were up $2.45 to $391.56, while Select was $3.55 higher at $390.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 98,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 10,876 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $251.750, down $1.250,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $246.175, down $1.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $240.450, down $2.000,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $366.600, down $4.800,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $366.600, down $5.575,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $364.800, down $5.900,

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