Cattle Seeing Some Profit Taking with Friday Losses

Live cattle futures are down 85 to 95 cents on Friday, with October up 72 cents. There were no deliveries again for October live cattle again on Thursday, with the oldest long dated June 26. Cash trade has yet to pick up this week across the country, with a few $230-231 sales in the North. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales 1,586 head offered, with bids of $232. Feeder cattle futures are pulling back $1.60 to $2.35 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.84 at $367.35 on October 8.
USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.27. Choice boxes were up $1.05 to $366.27, while Select was $2.67 higher at $347.00. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 111,000 head, with the weekly total at 446,000 head. That is 12,000 head below last week and 29,807 shy of the same week last year.
Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $235.750, up $0.725,
Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $239.050, down $0.850,
Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $242.475, down $0.925,
Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $371.975, down $2.050
Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $371.700, down $2.350
Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.450, down $1.600
