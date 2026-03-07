Stocks

Cattle Rounding Out the Week with Losses

March 07, 2026 — 10:08 am EST

Austin Schroeder

Live cattle futures are facing pressure from falling equities, with contracts down $4 to $4.70 at midday. Friday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales at $240-242 on 272 of the 1,224 head. Trade outside of that has been $240 in the North. Feeder cattle futures are falling $7.35 to $8.30 across the front months on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 34 cents to $368.59 on March 4. 

The weekly update from APHIS showed another 8 new cases (4 in bovine) of new world screwworm in Tamaulipas, with the total in the bordering state at 19 active cases.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $7. Choice boxes were up 18 cents to $387.07, while Select was $0.54 lower to $380.07. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 433,000 head. That is 6,000 head above the previous week but 34,756 head shy of the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.125, down $4.400,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.600, down $4.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $228.700, down $4.700,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $355.250, down $7.350

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.100, down $7.900

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $347.250, down $8.275

