Cattle Rounding Out the Week with Gains

September 26, 2025 — 07:26 pm EDT

Live cattle futures posted are up a nickel to 67 cents at on Friday. Cash trade has started to pick up this week, with a few $365 dressed sales in the North, down $5 on the week and live action at 232-235, $3-4 lower. Southern trade has been $235-237, down $3. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 2,144 head offered, with bids at $232-235. Feeder cattle futures are $2.05 to $2.80 higher in the front months at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.79 at $364.10 on September 24.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Friday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $19.27. Choice boxes were up 50 cents at $372.47, while Select was a quarter lower to $353.20. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 115,000 head, with the week to date total at 466,000 head. That was 6,000 head above last week but 35,175 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $232.100, up $0.050,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $234.575, up $0.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.725, up $0.675,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.850, up $2.800

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.275, up $2.050

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $348.100, up $2.150

