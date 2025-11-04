Cattle Resume Selling on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are down $4.35 to $4.65 so far at midday. Cash trade ranged from $230 to $232 in the north last week, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle futures are posting $7 to $7.50 losses on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.92 to $343.33 on October 31. The weekly OKC auction has 5,544 head for sale, with action noted $10-25 higher for heifers and feeder steers, with steer calves +$20-30.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $14.54. Choice boxes were up $1.61 to $377.64, while Select was $3.17 higher at $363.10. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last Monday but 11,597 head shy of the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $227.850, down $4.350,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $225.750, down $4.650,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $224.900, down $4.450,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $335.400, down $7.175

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $329.425, down $7.100

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $325.150, down $7.375

