Cattle Rebounding on Friday

Live cattle futures are rebounding on Friday, with contracts up 85 cents to $1.32. Cash action kicked off on Thursday, with Southern sales of $218-220, steady, and $229 in the north. Feeder cattle futures are showing gains of $1.20 to $2.20 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 24 cents on May 14, with the average price at $302.17.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from Friday morning was higher, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $10.04. Choice boxes were up $3.18 $353.08, while Select was quoted $3.86 higher at $343.04 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 120,000 head, with a weekly total at 459,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from the week prior and down 26,449 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $212.325, up $1.150,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $206.700, up $0.850,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $204.000, up $1.325,

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $297.375, up $1.200

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $298.025, up $2.200

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $296.575, up $1.950

