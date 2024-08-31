News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Rallying on Friday

August 31, 2024 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures are posting 97 cent to $1.65 gains across the front months on Friday. Cash trade has been slower this week, with some Southern action at $182, down $1-2, with the North steady at $184. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,706 head, with bids of up to $180.182.25. Feeder cattle futures are $1.40 to $2.22 higher so far on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was steady at $242.64 on August 28.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report. Choice boxes were up 61 cents at $309.27, with Select products $1.30 lower @ $297.49. The Chc/Select spread narrowed to $11.78. USDA estimated Thursday‘s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, taking the weekly total to 477,000 head. That is down 7,000 head from the previous week and 22,284 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $185.850, up $0.975,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $179.250, up $1.350,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $178.350, up $1.650,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $241.725, up $2.225

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $238.575, up $1.900

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $235.825, up $1.425

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.