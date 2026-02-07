Stocks

Cattle Rallying Back on Friday with Cash Strength

February 07, 2026 — 12:06 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle are trading with $4 to $5.25 gains so far on Friday. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $242-243 sales on 761 of the 1,602 head offered. Cash trade has picked up to $240-241 in the north and $242-245 in the south.  Feeder cattle futures are up $7 to $7.95 in the front months so far on the Thursday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 59 cents to $375.16 on February 4. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $6.06. Choice boxes were up $2.66 to $369.91, while Select was $3.48 higher at $363.85. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 114,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 450,000 head. That is 14,000 head above last week but 23,336 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.500, up $5.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.650, up $5.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.850, up $4.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $371.900, up $7.825

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.450, up $7.950

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.625, up $7.425

