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Cattle Rally Out of the Long Weekend

April 07, 2026 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted gains of 40 to 90 cents on Monday, with front month April up $1.825. There were no deliveries issued for April on First Notice Day, with the oldest long dated May 15, 2025. Cash trade took off last week, with sales at $245-246 across the country, up $8-10 from the previous week. Feeder cattle futures were mixed, with nearbys down 27 to 87 cents and other contracts up 32 cents to $1.17.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.04 to $364.55 on April 3. 

The JBS strike in Greeley, Colorado is expected to conclude on Monday, with workers coming back on Tuesday as negotiations are still ongoing.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted 33 cents. Choice boxes were up 26 cents to $388.04, while Select was $2.18 higher at $388.37. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 101,000 head. That was up 8,000 head from last week but 4,531 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.025, up $1.825,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.025, up $0.700,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.875, up $0.700,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.025, down $0.875,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.350, down $0.275,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $369.825, up $0.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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