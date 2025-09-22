Cattle Rally on Monday, with Expanded Limits Set for Tuesday

Live cattle futures posted Monday gains of $2.72 to $4.90. Due to limit gains in some feeder cattle contracts, live cattle limits are expanded to $10.75 on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off on Monday, with last week at $239-240 in the South, with Northern sales of $237-238. Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday session with front months up $3.57 to $8.97, and deferred contracts up the limit. Limits are expanded to $13.75 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.85 at $358.78 on September 19. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,800 head sold, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher, with heifers up $2-6. Calves were up $10-20 for steers and $15-25 for heifers.

Over the weekend Mexico reported a case of the new world screwworm had made its way within 70 miles of the US border. That likely leaves the border closed for a more prolonged period, though it is creeping further northward.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.30. Choice boxes were down 66 cents at $381.39, while Select was $2.17 higher to $362.09. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 110,000 head. That was even with last week and 8,156 head below the same Monday in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $237.150, up $3.575,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $240.225, up $4.500,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $242.350, up $4.900,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.725, up $3.575,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.350, up $7.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $359.900, up $8.975,

