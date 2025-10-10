Stocks

Cattle Rally Extending on Thursday

October 10, 2025 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are up 50 cents to $1 across the front months. There were no deliveries again for October live cattle on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to pick up this week across the country, with a few $230 sales early this week in the North and other $230 bids being reported today. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 140 of the 1,866 head offered at $232.50 using the BidTheGrid™ method. Other bids were at $230 to $231.50. Feeder cattle futures are up another $3.55 to $4.40 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.27 at $365.51 on October 7. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $20.76. Choice boxes were up 50 cents to $366.66, while Select was 66 cents higher to $345.90. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 335,000 head. That was 13,000 head below last week and 24,512 shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $234.850, up $1.000,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $239.450, up $0.575,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.950, up $0.725,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $373.075, up $3.575

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.900, up $4.075

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.925, up $4.400

