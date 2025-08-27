Cattle Rally Continuing on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are posting $1.75 to $2.72 higher across the nearby contracts. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few bids of $245 in the north reported and light sales of $240 in KS on Tuesday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed a total of 940 head listed with no bids reported. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.87 to $2.20 across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.25 to $359.17 on August 25.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $23.25. Choice boxes were down $2.08 at $411.09, while Select was $2.92 lower to $387.84. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 225,000 head. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 8,993 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $245.225, up $2.725,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $240.425, up $2.225,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $241.675, up $1.750,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $365.225, up $2.000

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $366.925, up $1.875

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $365.975, up $2.200

