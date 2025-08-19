Cattle Rally Continues as Beef Strength Marches Along

Live cattle futures are showing gains of 42 cents to $1.37. Cash trade was quiet and mostly compiling showlists on Monday. Last week was mostly steady, with light dressed trade at $384-386 in the North and live action at $243-245. Southern sales were picked up at $235-237.

Feeder cattle futures are $3.50 to $3.90 higher so far on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.58 to $342.17 on August 15. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 5,115 head for sale, with sales listed as $2-6 higher for steers and $5-8 higher for heifers. Calves were shown up to $25 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $28.42. Retailers continue to stock up ahead of the Labor Day run. Choice boxes were up $3.96 at $408.20, while Select was $2.65 higher to $379.78. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday at 100,000 head. That was down 3,000 head from last week and 18,487 head lower vs. the same Monday in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $237.150, up $0.425,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $232.550, up $1.375,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $234.575, up $1.300,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $352.400, up $3.500

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $354.450, up $3.525

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $354.150, up $3.900

