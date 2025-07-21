Cattle Rallies to New Life of Contract Highs

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.67 to $1.95 at the Monday close. Cash trade on Friday saw KS at $230-231 and $240-242 northern action. Feeder cattle futures were up $3.50 to $3.70 on te session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.52 to $325.80 on July 18. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle online auction showed 4,500 head sold, with prices listed $4-8 higher. Feeder heifers were listed steady to $3 lower, with calves up $5-10.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were quoted $1.48 lower at $372.07, while Select was down $1.44 at $350.05. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday at 105,000 head. That was down 7,000 head from last week and 8,887 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $225.225, up $1.675,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $221.625, up $1.800,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $221.750, up $1.950,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $327.600, up $3.600,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $327.700, up $3.500,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $325.975, up $3.675,

