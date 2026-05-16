Cattle Rallies into the Friday Close

Live cattle futures posted $1.20 to $2.05 higher trade across the board on Friday, with June holding up $5 on the week as the cash market was a driver. Cash trade was mostly $260-265 in the South this week, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and up to $265 live. Feeder cattle futures were up $1.10 to $4.70 to close out the Friday session. August was $2.77 lower this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.14 to $370.09 on May 14.

China has renewed expired export licenses for more than 400 US beef plants after letting them lapse.

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CFTC data showed managed money slashing 11,079 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options as of Tuesday, mainly via long liquidation, taking it to 130,886 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs were adding shorts and cutting longs, cutting 3,539 contracts from their net long to 15,186 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at 0. Choice boxes were up $1.80 to $389.25, while Select was 25 cents higher at $386.25 USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 53500 head. That was up 8,000 head from last week but 31,109 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $253.900, up $1.825,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $247.925, up $1.775,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.875, up $1.800,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $368.675, up $1.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.450, up $3.450,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $359.175, up $3.950,

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