Cattle Rallies Back Higher, as Beef Surges

August 12, 2025 — 08:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures closed with gains of $2.40 to $2.95 on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week was light with $245 northern action reported and $235 in the South. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $5.15 to $5.65 as corn losses were supportive. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.65 to $342.69 on August 11. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, as retailers stock up ahead of the Labor Day run. Choice boxes were up $9.06 at $390.58, while Select was $6.03 higher to $365.64. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the week to date total at 217,000. That was up just 1,000 head from last week but 16,998 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $235.825, up $2.750,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $229.025, up $2.925,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $230.900, up $2.425,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $345.375, up $5.150,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $346.250, up $5.650,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $345.150, up $5.475,

