Cattle Rallies Back Higher, as Beef Surges

Live cattle futures closed with gains of $2.40 to $2.95 on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week was light with $245 northern action reported and $235 in the South. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $5.15 to $5.65 as corn losses were supportive. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.65 to $342.69 on August 11.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, as retailers stock up ahead of the Labor Day run. Choice boxes were up $9.06 at $390.58, while Select was $6.03 higher to $365.64. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the week to date total at 217,000. That was up just 1,000 head from last week but 16,998 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $235.825, up $2.750,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $229.025, up $2.925,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $230.900, up $2.425,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.375, up $5.150,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $346.250, up $5.650,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.150, up $5.475,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.