Cattle Pulling Back into the Weekend

Live cattle futures are showing some slight midday weakness on Friday after a week of strength. Contracts are down 30 to 60 cents. Friday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed 733 head sold of the 2,636 head listed, with at $187-188. Outside of that, sales have been reported in the north at $187-188 this week, even to $1 higher vs. last week. Southern sales hit $186-187 on Thursday, steady to up $1 on the week. Feeder cattle futures are mixed on Friday, with front months down a nickel to 40 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 4 cents at $249.52 on October 9.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report. Choice boxes were up $1.10 to $310.05/cwt, with Select 98 cents higher @ $291.71. The Chc/Select spread widened to $19.34. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 115,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 474,000 head. That is 17,000 head below the previous week and down 24,512 head from the week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $188.875, down $0.300,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.800, down $0.475,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $188.300, down $0.575,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.875, down $0.400

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.900, down $0.050

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $247.225, up $0.025

