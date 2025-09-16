Cattle Pulling Back on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are slipping back 72 cents to $1.40 so far on Tuesday. Cash activity narrowed in at $240 last week across the country down $2 from the week prior. Much of this week’s early action has been compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures are giving some back this at midday with contracts down 40 cents to $1. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 93 cents at $362.15 on September 12. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed 6,044 head for sale, with price action down $2-6 for feeder heifers and steady for feeder steers. Calves were down $10-20.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.89. Choice boxes were down $2.70at $395.83, while Select was $2.86 lower to $375.94. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 110,000 head. That was 4,000 head above last Monday, but 10,815 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $233.200, down $1.400,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $235.000, down $1.275,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $237.075, down $0.725,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $358.200, down $0.600

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $354.100, down $0.400

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $349.250, down $1.000

