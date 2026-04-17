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Cattle Pull Off Lows on Friday, Still Close with Weakness

April 17, 2026 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures closed Friday seeing some strength off the lows but closing down 22 to 87 cents. April was down $1.82 this week. Cash trade has picked up this week, with $248 sales across the country, higher in the south but $1 weaker in the North. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 571 of the 1,222 head at $248. Feeder cattle futures were $1.57 to $2.85 lower across the board on Friday, with April $2.82 lower this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.42 to $377.67 on April 16. 

USDA broke ground on a sterile fly facility in Edinburg, TX, with the 100 million fly/week plant expected to open in November 2027. 

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USDA’s Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed March Placements down 7.67% from a year ago at 1.709 million head, coming close to estimates. Marketings were 5.5% lower vs. last year at 1.62 million head. April 1 on feed came in close to estimates at 11.576 million head, down 0.53% from a year ago. The inventory for heifers on feed was at 4.32 million head, down 1.37% vs April 1, 2025, the ratio at 37.32%. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at $4.46 Choice boxes were down 51 cents to $381.06, while Select was $1.88 lower at $376.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 514,000 head for this week through Saturday. That is up 2,000 head from last week but 63,626 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.950, down $0.350,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.350, down $0.275,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.825, down $0.250,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.325, down $1.750,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.275, down $1.825,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.675, down $2.850,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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