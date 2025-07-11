Cattle Pull Off Highs to Close Mixed on Thursday

Live cattle futures failed to hold into the early gains on Thursday, with beef pressure pushing things 5 to 55 cents lower into the close. Cash trade saw very light $225 Southern action reported early this week, with bids on Thursday at $223-227. A few northern trades were tallied at $235. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards, showed no sales on the 928 head, with bids of just $220-221. Feeder cattle fell off the early session gains after a gap higher, but bulls still fought off midday pressure to close with 80 cent to $1.20 gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $5.08 to $321.84 on July 9.

Following discovery of a case of New World Screwworm just 370 miles south of the US/Mexico border, USDA Secretary Rollins announced the suspension of animal imports from Mexico late on Wednesday.

Export Sales data showed 11,566 MT of beef sold in the week of July 3. The top buyer was Japan at 4,000 MT, with South Korea buying 3,800 MT. Export Shipments were 14,051 MT. South Korea and Japan were the top destinations of 4,500 MT.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower again in the Thursday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.80. Choice boxes were down $1.79 to $384.66, while Select was quoted $2.41 lower at $370.86/cwt. Estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday was 115,000 head according to the USDA, with the weekly total at 464,000 head. That was 8,000 head below last week and 15,228 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $219.225, down $0.550,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $217.075, down $0.275,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $217.250, down $0.050,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $321.275, up $0.800,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $321.225, up $1.200,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $319.125, up $1.100,

