Stocks

Cattle Posting Mostly Higher Trade on Friday

May 01, 2026 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are mostly higher on Friday with contracts a tick to 30 cents higher, and newly appointed June down 50 cents. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 77 cent to $1 gains on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.67 to $372.47 on April 29. 

The Thursday update from APHIS showed a total of 1,647 active cases of new world screwworm in Mexico as of Wednesday. There were 132 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 11 active in Nuevo Leon, and the first case showing up in the bordering state of Coahuila.

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at $2.76. Choice boxes were down 24 cents to $389.29, while Select was $1.65 lower at $386.52. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 110,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 434,000 head. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 32,454 head below the same week last year.  

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $253.500, down $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.700, up $0.025,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $243.725, up $0.250,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $373.650, up $1.000

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $374.300, up $0.775

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.750, up $0.775

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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