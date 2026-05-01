Stocks

Cattle Posting Mixed Thursday Trade

May 01, 2026 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with April gains of $1.60 and other contracts down 7 to 67 cents. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures are trading with midday gains of $1.60 to $1.85. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 18 cents to $369.80 on April 28. 

The weekly Export Sales report showed 13,790 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on April 23. That was back down from the week prior. Shipments were pegged at 12,324 MT, which was a 7-week low. 

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at 12 cents premium to Select. Choice boxes were up $1.69 to $389.74, while Select was $3.61 higher at $389.86. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 109,000 head for Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 324,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 22,156 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $258.475, up $1.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $254.575, down $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $249.650, down $0.075,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $373.875, up $1.600

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $373.350, up $1.850

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $374.125, up $1.600

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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