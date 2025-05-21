Cattle Post Mixed Action on Tuesday

Live cattle futures closed out the Tuesday session mixed, as nearbys contracts were anywhere from 22 cents higher to 7 cents lower. Preliminary open interest was up 2,409 contracts on Tuesday, though June was down 2,009. Cash trade has yet to see a broad test this week, with some light $219 KS sales reported on Monday. Feeder cattle futures were steady to 35 cents higher in the front months, and weaker in the fall contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.53 on May 19 with an average price at $297.33.

USDA’s Tuesday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $13.79. Choice boxes were up $3.94 at $358.75, while Select was quoted 85 higher at $344.96 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 120,000 head, taking the weekly total to 235,000 head. That is up 15,000 head from the week prior but down 807 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $213.175, up $0.200,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $207.850, down $0.075,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $205.300, up $0.225,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $296.000, up $0.325,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $297.500, up $0.025,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $296.200, down $0.125,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.