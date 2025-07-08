Cattle Post Gains on Monday

Live cattle futures were $1.85 to $2.20 higher to close out Monday. Cash trade from last week showed sales of $230-232 in the North, with sales of $222-224 in the South creeping to $225 late in the week. Feeder cattle futures were up $4.15 to $4.25 on the Monday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 8 cents to $312.04 on July 4.

CFTC data showed spec funds trimming back their net long in live cattle futures options by 3,431 contracts to 129,462 contracts. In feeder cattle, managed money cut back 1,620 contracts from their large net long to 33,886 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $13.45. Choice boxes were up $1.23 to $390.98 while Select was quoted 91 cents lower at $377.53/cwt. Estimated cattle slaughter for Monday was 114,000 head according to the USDA. That was 4,000 head below last week, but 1,934 head above the same Monday last year.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.900, up $1.850,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $212.950, up $2.050,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $213.425, up $2.175,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $313.725, up $4.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $313.525, up $4.150,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $311.350, up $4.200,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.