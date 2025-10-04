Cattle Mixed at Midday, With Feeders Showing Gains

Live cattle futures are showing mixed action on Friday, with contracts up 42 cents to weakness in back months. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 2,552 head listed, with a few bids of $230-232. Outside of that, there has been some light cash trade at $230 in the North, down $2-5 from last week. Dressed trade was reported at $360. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.25 to $2.20 gains across most contracts on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $3.08 at $361.63 on October 1.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $17.36. Choice boxes were down 27 cents at $362.95, while Select was $2.19 higher to $345.59. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 113,000 head, with the weekly total at 461,000 head. That was 5,000 head below last week and 30,285 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $230.525, up $0.000,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $233.900, up $0.425,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $235.925, down $0.025,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $356.500, up $2.200

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $354.350, up $1.950

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $348.425, up $1.250

