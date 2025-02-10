Cattle Mixed on Friday

Live cattle futures closed steady to 30 cents higher across the nearbys on Friday, with February down $3.825 last week. Cash trade was reported at $208 in the North, down $2-4 from last week. Southern sales are coming in at $206, down $2 from the week prior. Feeder cattle futures showed 10 to 40 cent losses on Friday, as March fell $10.825 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $2.05 from the day prior at $275.59 on February 6.

Commitment of Traders data showed specs cutting back 6,535 contracts from their previous record net long position in live cattle futures and options to 150,374 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle, they were net long 28,175 contracts by February 4, a reduction of 704 contracts in that week.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $8.97. Choice boxes were down another $2.11 to $321.87/cwt, with Select $1.87 lower at $312.90. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 584,000 head. That was 16,000 head below last week and down 33,013 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $200.775, up $0.150,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $196.775, unch,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $192.100, up $0.275,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $264.900, down $0.400,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $264.825, down $0.175,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $263.600, down $0.100,

