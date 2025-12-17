Stocks

Cattle Look to Wednesday after Tuesday Gains

December 17, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were 15 to 35 cents higher at the Tuesday settlement. Open interest was up 2,007 contracts. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, as last week was mostly $230. Feeder cattle futures were up $2.50 to $3.40 to close Tuesday. OI rose 347 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 60 cents to $347.37 on December 12. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in Tuesday afternoon’s report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $9.78. Choice boxes were down 58 cents to $358.88, while Select was $1.80 higher at $349.10. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head on Tuesday, with the weekly total at 231,000 head. That was 7,000 head below last week and 8,533 head shy of the same week last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $231.150, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.700, up $0.150,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.275, up $0.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $343.325, up $3.400,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $337.600, up $2.750,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $336.300, up $2.525,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.