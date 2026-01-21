Cattle Look to Wednesday, After Starting Short Week with a Rebounce

Live cattle futures saw gains of 22 cents to $1 across the front months on Tuesday. Open interest rose 1,604 contracts, with Feb down 2,993 contracts. Cash trade saw a few cattle exchange hands at $232 so far this week on thin volume. Feeder cattle futures were up 70 cents to $1.55 at the Tuesday close. Open interest was up 455 contracts on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.26 to $367.68 on January 19. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 9,551 head sold with prices listed as steady to $4 lower on feeders.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening out to $4.92. Choice boxes were up 43 cents to $364.76, while Select was 49 cents lower at $359.84. Tuesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 219,00. That was 16,000 head below last week and 15,837 head shy of the same period last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $232.375, up $0.225,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.575, up $0.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.600, up $1.000,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.625, up $0.700,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $357.675, up $1.225,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $356.450, up $1.550,

