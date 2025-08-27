Cattle Look to Wednesday After Hitting All Time Highs on Tuesday

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.30 to $2.30 across the front months on Tuesday, hitting new all-time highs on the front month continuation chart. Preliminary open interest was up 2,482 contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade was quiet on Monday, mostly compiling showlists. Last week saw northern dressed action at $385-392 and live trade at $245, with southern trade at 240.

Feeder cattle futures close the session up $2.37 to $3.15 in the nearbys on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.25 to $359.17 on August 25. Monday’s OKC weekly feeder auction saw sales on 6,173 head at $4-10 higher for feeders, with steer calves up $10-20 and heifer calves up $8-12.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.41. Choice boxes were up $4.68 at $413.17, while Select was $5.38 higher to $390.76. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 225,000 head. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 8,993 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $242.500, up $2.275,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $238.200, up $1.375,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $239.925, up $1.875,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.225, up $2.375,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $365.050, up $3.150,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.775, up $3.025,

