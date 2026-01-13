Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Strength

Live cattle futures were up 75 cents to $1.525 on Monday. Open interest was down 2,024 contracts on Monday. Cash trade settled in at $232-233 across the country last week. Feeder cattle futures posted Monday gains of $1.32 to $1.50 in the front months. OI was up 615 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 66 cents to $368.56 on January 9. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 11,500 head for sale, with feeder steers steady to $2 lower and heifers firm to $4 higher. Calves were up $8-12 for steers and steady for heifer calves.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to now a 94 cent premium for select. Choice boxes were up $1.48 to $357.11, while Select was $5.88 higher at $358.05. Monday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head. That was 1,000 head below last week and 2,916 shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $235.250, up $1.525,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $236.075, up $1.400,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.600, up $0.850,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.050, up $1.325,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $356.175, up $1.475,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $354.450, up $1.400,

