Stocks

Cattle Look to Tuesday with Expanded Limits

November 11, 2025 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Tuesday will have expanded limits of $10.75 for live cattle and $13.75 for feeders. Live cattle futures were the $7.25 limit higher in the front to close out the Monday session, with other contracts up $6.35 to $7.17. Open interest was down 1,182 contracts to start the week. Last week’s cash trade was reported at $225-230 in the north, with $230-232 Southern sales. Monday activity was quiet. Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday session with $9.25 limit gains. New buying was noted, with open interest rising 1,156 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.86 to $344.37 on November 6. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 6,387 head for sale, feeders steady to $5 lower. Steer calves were $5-10 lower, with heifers steady. 

President Trump posted after the Friday close that he has “asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving the price of Beef through Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation.”  The market saw that a friendlier reaction compared to previous posts from the Presidents.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $17.62. Choice boxes were back up 92 cents higher to $377.32, while Select was $1.39 lower at $359.70. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was at 113,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last Monday and 713 head above the same week last year. 

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $228.550, up $7.200,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $227.000, up $7.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $226.975, up $7.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $335.650, up $9.250,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $328.825, up $9.250,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $323.225, up $9.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.