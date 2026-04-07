Cattle Look to Tuesday After Monday Strength

Live cattle futures posted gains of 40 to 90 cents on Monday, with front month April up $1.825. There were no deliveries issued for April on First Notice Day, with the oldest long dated May 15, 2025. Open interest was up 1,647 contracts. Cash trade took off last week, with sales at $245-246 across the country, up $8-10 from the previous week. Feeder cattle futures were mixed, with nearbys down 27 to 87 cents and other contracts up 32 cents to $1.17. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.04 to $364.55 on April 3.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted 33 cents. Choice boxes were up 26 cents to $388.04, while Select was $2.18 higher at $388.37. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 101,000 head. That was up 8,000 head from last week but 4,531 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $248.025, up $1.825,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $247.025, up $0.700,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $242.875, up $0.700,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $372.025, down $0.875,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $370.350, down $0.275,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $369.825, up $0.325,

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