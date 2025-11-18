Cattle Look to Tuesday after Monday Gains

Live cattle futures posted Monday front month gains of $2.12 to $2.25. Open interest suggested light new buying interest, up 1,510 contracts. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week, with last week at $225-227 across the country, with a few at $228 in the South. Some late Northern sales were $218-222. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.35 to $4.65 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.84 to $341.89 on November 14. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 7,000 head sold, with sales listed as steady.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $14.11. Choice boxes were down 32 cents to $370.41, while Select was $2.06 higher at $356.30. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday is estimated at 116,000 head. That is 3,000 head above last Monday but 6,504 head below the same Monday last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $221.275, up $2.125,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $221.775, up $2.250,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $221.825, up $2.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.850, up $1.175,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $326.275, up $5.725,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $318.550, up $5.200,

