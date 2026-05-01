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Cattle Look to Round Out Week of Trade on Friday

May 01, 2026 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted mixed trade at the close, with contracts down $1.25 to $1.60 higher in the expiring April contract. Cash trade got kicked off early again this week, starting at $250-252 across the country and working up to $256-257 on Wednesday. Feeder cattle futures closed Thursday with gains of 80 cent to $1.15, as April was up $1.47 higher on expiration. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.67 to $372.47 on April 29. 

The Thursday update from APHIS showed a total of 1,647 active cases of new world screwworm in Mexico as of Wednesday. There were 132 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 11 active in Nuevo Leon, and the first case showing up in the bordering state of Coahuila.

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The weekly Export Sales report showed 13,790 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on April 23. That was back down from the week prior. South Korea was the top buyer of 6,200 MT, with 3,100 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were pegged at 12,324 MT, which was a 7-week low. The largest destination was South Korea at $3,800 MT, with 3,700 MT headed to Japan.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at $1.35. Choice boxes were up $1.47 to $389.52, while Select was $1.92 higher at $388.17. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 110,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 434,000 head. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 32,454 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $258.475, up $1.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $254.000, down $1.250,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.675, down $1.050,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $373.750, up $1.475,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.650, up $1.150,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $373.525, up $1.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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